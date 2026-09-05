Intermittent rainfall spells, along with gusty winds and lightning, will occur in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, September 5, 2026. An active low-pressure system that is prevalent in the region of northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of southern Uttar Pradesh is causing extensive monsoonal activity in northwest, central, and eastern India.
Citizens in several states need to brace themselves for continuous rainfall, which would be accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall in some specified zones.
The local sky in the national capital would continue to remain cloudy throughout the day, providing temporary relief from high humidity levels.
Subject: (i) Under the influence of Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over central parts of northern Madhya Pradesh & adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over East Rajasthan,West Madhya Pradesh on 04th & 05th September and East Madhya… pic.twitter.com/ZKWhawtYFP— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 4, 2026
Rainfall forecast: Intermittent light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected to prevail from morning to evening.
Maximum temperatures: Maximum temperatures in Delhi would range from 29 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius.
Minimum temperatures: Minimum temperatures are expected to vary from 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.
Deviation from normals: While the minimum temperatures remain close to the season norm, maximum temperatures are expected to remain considerably below the average levels due to cloudy skies.
There are active weather systems causing heavy rains in many northern and central states, leading to regional weather alerts.
Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh: Western parts of Madhya Pradesh will receive heavy spells till September 6th, whereas eastern districts and parts of Uttar Pradesh will have wet weather till September 8th.
North-West slope: There will be scattered heavy rains in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and wet weather will continue in Uttarakhand till September 10th.
Advisory for travellers: Travellers in hilly areas and on urban low-lying roads are requested to keep themselves updated about the local advisories on waterlogging and travel disruption.
The monsoonal system is quite active in the rest of the northern plains, affecting agriculture and coastal regions of the country.
Eastern states: Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will see localised heavy rains, and wet weather will continue in Sikkim till September 8th.
North-east sector: There will be intermittent heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and some other parts of the north-east till September 10th.
Southern coastal winds: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry face thunderstorms paired with brisk surface winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, with occasional gust speeds touching 60 kilometers per hour.
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