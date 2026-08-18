/IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and storms forecast across UP, MP, Delhi, and northern hill states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put some northern states in alert as there are active monsoon conditions prevailing across this area. In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, there are heavy spell alerts from August 18 to August 20 while neighboring Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand can expect continued heavy rains until August 23.
Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will experience peak rains on August 21 and August 22 and this might lead to urban flooding and commuting issues during mornings.
Heavy rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh made district authorities suspend physical classes in all government and private schools (classes 1 to 12) on Tuesday.
While Western UP will experience heavy showers on August 18 followed by a brief gap on August 19 and 20, Eastern UP will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 21.
Spread of Central India rain: The Western parts of Madhya Pradesh will get scattered rains until August 21, while the Eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness prolonged rains until August 23.
Impact on Vidarbha: Prolonged rain spells have been forecast for the Vidarbha region from August 21 to August 23.
The IMD has explicitly recommended fishermen not to venture out into the oceans because of the rough seas and wind storms.
The warning applies to the Arabian Sea around Oman, Somalia, and Gujarat coast, as well as the Bay of Bengal region near West Bengal, Odisha, Bangladesh, and Northern Andhra Pradesh until August 20.
Disaster management departments have asked the people living in lowland and hills regions to be prepared for the impact on infrastructure, which includes uprooting of small trees, mudslides, power outage, and waterlogging in urban centers.
What UP districts announced school closures due to rains?
All public and private schools in classes 1-12 have been asked by district administration in Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Kaushambi to remain closed on Tuesday owing to heavy rains.
When will Delhi-NCR experience heavy rainfall according to the IMD?
The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall spells across Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab specifically between August 21 and August 22.
What coastal areas are under fisherman advisories?
Fishermen are advised to avoid deep-sea fishing off the coasts of Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Bangladesh, and Northern Andhra Pradesh until August 20 due to hazardous marine weather.
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