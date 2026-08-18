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IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and storms forecast across UP, MP, Delhi, and northern hill states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued widespread heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and strong wind warnings across North, Central, and Coastal India for August 18 to August 23, 2026. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and storms forecast across UP, MP, Delhi, and northern hill states
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and storms forecast across UP, MP, Delhi, and northern hill states
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