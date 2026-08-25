/IMD weather alert: Heavy to very heavy rain forecasted across multiple states till August 31

In case of travel plans this week, it is important to check the local weather forecast. The last week of August is going to bring uninterrupted rain in many parts of the nation, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in different states.
Landslides and flash floods will affect hill stations and north-eastern parts, while gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely in others. Travellers heading for the mountains, the coastal belts, and tourist destinations in rain should check local news and updates apart from booking their tickets and accommodation.
Intense spells of wet weather are on the cards for central and northern regions this week as per meteorological predictions.
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh: There is a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, increasing the probability of localized water logging.
North & east India: There are heavy spells of rain predicted in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Vidarbha, and Central Maharashtra.
Flash flood prone: Flash flooding is indicated in specific zones of Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur because of incessant rains.
Travelers who visit areas of hilly regions or Northeast states need to be very careful owing to transit disruptions.
Uttarakhand and Western Himalayas: Continuous rains are predicted for Uttarakhand for the period between August 25 and 31, with heavy spells being experienced especially towards the end of the month. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh will experience rain intermittently.
Northeastern regions: Arunachal Pradesh is going to have heavy precipitation, whereas Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are going to experience active wet phases until late August.
Coastal regions as well as southern peninsular regions will experience active monsoon phases together with strong surface winds.
Konkan, Goa, and Karnataka: In Konkan and Goa, there is going to be a continuous wet phase, whereas in coastal Karnataka there is going to be rainfall until the end of the month.
South Indian states and islands: Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expecting thunderstorms, where wind speed might go up to 50-60 kilometers per hour in a few areas.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.