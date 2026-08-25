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  • /IMD weather alert: Heavy to very heavy rain forecasted across multiple states till August 31

IMD weather alert: Heavy to very heavy rain forecasted across multiple states till August 31

Heavy to very heavy downpours are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Delhi-NCR, with localized flash-flood risks flagged for specific zones.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
IMD weather alert: Heavy to very heavy rain forecasted across multiple states till August 31
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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IMD weather alert: Heavy to very heavy rain forecasted across multiple states till August 31
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