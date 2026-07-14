/Monsoon break: IMD predicts heavy rains in Bihar, Bengal & highest alert for Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, July 14, predicted heavy rains over northeast India, Bihar, and West Bengal during the next 24 hours, but the monsoon activity over northwest, central, and peninsular India remains weak. It is evident through the highly contrasting weather conditions that the southwest monsoon is experiencing a temporary hiatus as the monsoon trough is located near the Himalayan foothills, due to which heavy rains are being registered only over eastern and northeastern parts of the country, and the rest of the nation is experiencing a drought-like situation.