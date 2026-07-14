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Monsoon break: IMD predicts heavy rains in Bihar, Bengal & highest alert for Meghalaya

IMD weather forecast for July 14: High alert in Meghalaya for heavy rains (>20cm), Bihar & Bengal face flood risks, while West & Central India experience a dry monsoon break.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Monsoon break: IMD predicts heavy rains in Bihar, Bengal & highest alert for Meghalaya
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