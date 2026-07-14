/Monsoon break: IMD predicts heavy rains in Bihar, Bengal & highest alert for Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, July 14, predicted heavy rains over northeast India, Bihar, and West Bengal during the next 24 hours, but the monsoon activity over northwest, central, and peninsular India remains weak. It is evident through the highly contrasting weather conditions that the southwest monsoon is experiencing a temporary hiatus as the monsoon trough is located near the Himalayan foothills, due to which heavy rains are being registered only over eastern and northeastern parts of the country, and the rest of the nation is experiencing a drought-like situation.
As per the prediction by the India Meteorological Department, this trend of heavy to extremely heavy rains will continue for the next three to four days.
Weather experts have issued highest alert for Meghalaya state as isolated spots can see disastrous rainfall that exceeds 20 cm. Heavy rainfall is also expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
This new alert comes amid continuous 24 hours of very high rainfall activity. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim have received extremely high rainfalls, whereas East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura have received very high rains. Furthermore, high rains in the range of 7-11 cm have been reported from Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
According to the IMD, the formation of such intensely localised and highly active weather conditions can be attributed to the formation and movement of several active weather systems in the region:
With the monsoon trough anchored along the northern belt, local administrations in Bihar and the northeastern states have been advised to monitor rising river levels and remain prepared for potential flash floods or transport disruptions over the next 72 hours.
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