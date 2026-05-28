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NewsIndiaIMD weather alert: Severe 45°C heatwave grips north India before pre-monsoon storms; Kerala monsoon arrival delayed
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IMD weather alert: Severe 45°C heatwave grips north India before pre-monsoon storms; Kerala monsoon arrival delayed

The IMD warned severe heatwave conditions will hit 45°C in Delhi-NCR before a major 5-7°C drop. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala faces a delay.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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IMD weather alert: Severe 45°C heatwave grips north India before pre-monsoon storms; Kerala monsoon arrival delayedA Delhi traffic police person regulates vehicular movement while wearing an air-conditioned helmet and carrying a portable fan amid soaring temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

IMD weather alert: Heading out into the open air in North India at the moment feels like stepping into a giant hair dryer, with mobiles rapidly overheating in the first few minutes outside. In a recent press release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another warning that severe heatwave conditions are going to prevail in Northwest and Central India for the next 2-3 days.

While the heart of the country continues to experience thermal stress, IMD has predicted high-speed dust storms and sudden weather shifts. Winds are likely to blow at a speed of 80-90 kmph while gusting to 100 kmph in some isolated parts.

ALSO READBe kind, offer water: PM Modi issues heatwave appeal as IMD tracks 45°C peak and pre-monsoon rain date

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Ferocious summer heat

The national capital continues to roast despite a heatwave alert, with daytime maximum temperatures registering between 45°C and 46°C. Adding to the misery, minimum temperatures have remained consistently at an uncomfortable level of 26°C, leaving no room for any kind of reprieve after sunset.

The localised weather observatories managed by the India Meteorological Department have recorded the following max temperatures over the last 24 hours:

  • Ridge Observatory: 45.6°C
  • Palam & Lodhi Road: 44.6°C
  • Safdarjung (Primary Observatory): 44.3°C

Although the IMD's main heatwave forecast does not expect any considerable variation in maximum temperatures for the next 48 hours, there is a huge window of respite coming in. An expected fall of 5°C to 7°C in maximum temperature is anticipated to be effective immediately after the 29th of May.

'Warm night alert' for central and northern parts

As per information provided by the meteorology department, an alert was sounded regarding a “warm night” situation prevailing in scattered parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana.

What it entails: In the case of warm nights, the daytime heat gets entrapped within the lower layers, resulting in a great deal of discomfort and health hazards among vulnerable individuals owing to the non-availability of a night cooling mechanism.

Violent pre-monsoon thunderstorms and hail likely tomorrow

Due to an incoming weather system, the IMD issued an alert about severe weather conditions to arise as per the pre-monsoon season:

Southwest monsoon delayed

In an important new development regarding agriculture and regional planning, according to the latest outlook of IMD, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is experiencing a small delay.

The Kerala delays: While the initial prediction had the southwest monsoon reaching Kerala by early May 26, the updated timetable by the IMD suggested the onset to occur between May 28 and June 3.

The Mumbai delays: The revised monsoon arrival forecast suggests that the southwest monsoon would arrive in Mumbai between June 5 and June 10.

The Delhi delays: For the city of Delhi, it will take nearly a month more before the onset of the monsoon season, as per usual forecasts.

ALSO READDelhi NCR heatwave alert: IMD issues yellow alert for 45°C heatwave; check relief date and monsoon update

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