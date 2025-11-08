IMD Weather Today: Delhi Cold Wave & Heavy Rain Warning For Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Despite the official withdrawal of the monsoon over the whole country, many states are continuing to receive rainfall while northern India has started experiencing winter. The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall warnings in some southern states, which will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures.

The IMD has predicted no significant change in weather during the next 5-6 days in large parts of Northwest India, while Central India is also expected to witness a fall in mercury.

Delhi-NCR Braces For Chill

There will be a considerable decrease in temperature in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting today, Sunday, November 8, 2025.

Temperature Dip: Strong winds, with a speed of 20 kmph, are expected to blow across the capital during morning and evening hours. This might push the minimum temperature down to 13-14 degrees Celsius. People are advised to take necessary health precautions.

Fog and Haze: The morning fog along with haze is expected over areas including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad as the chill in winter starts building gradually.

Southern States To Get Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain and strong winds have been forecast across three states in the southern peninsula, putting it on high alert.

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Alert issued over heavy rain and strong wind in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry; temperature likely to drop sharply by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Affected Districts: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, rainfall is expected in districts including Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet, Sivaganga, and Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu.

Cold Intensifies In The Hills

The cold is increasing continuously in the Himalayan regions; even the temperature of some places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has gone below the freezing point.

Sub-Zero Conditions: It is raining in places like Tabo and Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, which further adds to the extreme cold.

Snowfall and Fog: Fresh snowfall is likely to take place in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand, while the plains are likely to be covered by fog.

Dry and very cold: The weather in many areas will be mainly dry until November 12, 2025, paving the way for intense cold conditions.

