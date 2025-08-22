The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather alert for Friday, August 22, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in some areas of Tamil Nadu and heavy rain in many districts of Odisha.

Tamil Nadu On Thunderstorm And Rain Alert

The IMD has put a number of places in Tamil Nadu under 'orange' alert, which means a possibility of moderate rain. The warning, given early on Friday, includes Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore districts.

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in particular predicts "moderate-intense thunderstorms" over Chennai city and suburbs, while "moderate thunderstorms" are also likely at isolated pockets in the Cuddalore district.

Pre-dawn rain has already been witnessed in many areas of Chennai, with Nungambakkam, Adyar, Raja Annamalaipuram, and Vadapalani all seeing 4-5 cm of rain since 5 a.m.

The IMD's weather forecast for the remaining part of the state indicates light to moderate rain in majority of places, except Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Karur, Thiruchilapalli, Ranipetta, Namakkal, and Perambalur.

Temperatures in Chennai are likely to be moderate, with the highest temperature still around 35°C and the lowest around 27-28°C. The predictions of thunderstorms and lightning are to remain in force over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal up to August 23.

Heavy Rainfall Warning For Odisha Districts

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in Odisha has declared an 'orange warning' for heavy rain in 14 districts today. These districts include Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack, where it is likely to have heavy rain.

There has also been a 'yellow warning' (be prepared) issued for Jajpur, Khurda, Puri, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal districts, asking citizens to remain cautious against possible weather disturbances.

