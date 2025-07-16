IMD Weather Update: 7-Day Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Issued Across Multiple States

As the monsoon extends its influence over India, pouring heavy rain over states such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a seven-day warning for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over various areas. While intense showers are being witnessed in some regions, others such as parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are witnessing irregular and comparatively lighter rains.

Seven-Day Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Lightning Expected

As per the latest IMD prediction, scattered heavy rain is expected on:

July 21: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh.

Until July 17: Rajasthan.

In addition, the IMD expects very heavy rain in:

July 17 to July 21: Uttarakhand.

July 17: East Uttar Pradesh.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is probable at several places in the Western Himalayan region and the adjacent plains in the next seven days.

Today's Rain Outlook (July 16):

Skymet, a private weather forecaster, has the following prediction for today, July 16:

Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places with Light to Moderate Rain:

West Bengal

Parts of Bihar

Jharkhand

North Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

North Rajasthan

Parts of Punjab

Haryana

Konkan and Goa

Coastal Karnataka

Kerala

Light to Moderate Rain Expected:

Sikkim

Northeast India

Odisha

Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh

North Bihar

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Ladakh

East Rajasthan

Gujarat Region

Central Maharashtra

Parts of Vidarbha

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Light Rain Possible:

Marathwada

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Interior Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

West Rajasthan

Saurashtra and Kutch

People in the affected areas need to keep themselves informed about local weather warnings and take required precautions as the monsoon activity prevails.