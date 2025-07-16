IMD Weather Update: 7-Day Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Issued Across Multiple States
The IMD has issued a 7-day monsoon alert for India, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, UP, and other states. Get today's detailed rainfall outlook.
Trending Photos
As the monsoon extends its influence over India, pouring heavy rain over states such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a seven-day warning for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over various areas. While intense showers are being witnessed in some regions, others such as parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are witnessing irregular and comparatively lighter rains.
Seven-Day Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Lightning Expected
As per the latest IMD prediction, scattered heavy rain is expected on:
July 21: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh.
Until July 17: Rajasthan.
In addition, the IMD expects very heavy rain in:
July 17 to July 21: Uttarakhand.
July 17: East Uttar Pradesh.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is probable at several places in the Western Himalayan region and the adjacent plains in the next seven days.
Today's Rain Outlook (July 16):
Skymet, a private weather forecaster, has the following prediction for today, July 16:
Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places with Light to Moderate Rain:
- West Bengal
- Parts of Bihar
- Jharkhand
- North Chhattisgarh
- Madhya Pradesh
- North Rajasthan
- Parts of Punjab
- Haryana
- Konkan and Goa
- Coastal Karnataka
- Kerala
- Light to Moderate Rain Expected:
- Sikkim
- Northeast India
- Odisha
- Chhattisgarh
- Uttar Pradesh
- North Bihar
- Uttarakhand
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Ladakh
- East Rajasthan
- Gujarat Region
- Central Maharashtra
- Parts of Vidarbha
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Light Rain Possible:
- Marathwada
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Interior Karnataka
- Tamil Nadu
- West Rajasthan
- Saurashtra and Kutch
People in the affected areas need to keep themselves informed about local weather warnings and take required precautions as the monsoon activity prevails.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv