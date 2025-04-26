IMD Weather Update: Heatwave Alert For North India, Heavy Rain Forecast In South

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi-NCR, with temperatures expected to reach up to 42°C on Saturday. The heatwave is attributed to clear skies and dry winds, although a marginal drop in temperature is likely from Sunday due to the arrival of easterly winds. Similar weather conditions are predicted for Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature Hike Expected In Northern States

The IMD has predicted a 2–3 degree Celsius increase in temperatures in some of the northern states, such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal may experience light rain, providing relief from the heat for a while.

Heavy Rain Expected In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

In a marked contrast to the north, states in the south are preparing for rain. The IMD has issued light to heavy rainfall warnings for several districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the next five days. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam are likely to receive heavy rainfall, particularly on Saturday.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Forecast

Between April 26 and 28, Kerala's coastal, northern, and southern interior areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. There could be a lull in rain showers on April 29 in some districts. People residing in the affected areas have been urged to restrict movement outdoors and adhere to official weather warnings for protection.