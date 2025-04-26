Advertisement
NewsIndia
IMD WEATHER ALERT

IMD Weather Update: Heatwave Alert For North India, Heavy Rain Forecast In South

IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR as temperatures soared to 42 degree celsius. Northern states brace for a heatwave, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala face heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IMD Weather Update: Heatwave Alert For North India, Heavy Rain Forecast In South People visit the India Gate during a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi-NCR, with temperatures expected to reach up to 42°C on Saturday. The heatwave is attributed to clear skies and dry winds, although a marginal drop in temperature is likely from Sunday due to the arrival of easterly winds. Similar weather conditions are predicted for Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature Hike Expected In Northern States

The IMD has predicted a 2–3 degree Celsius increase in temperatures in some of the northern states, such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal may experience light rain, providing relief from the heat for a while.

Heavy Rain Expected In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

In a marked contrast to the north, states in the south are preparing for rain. The IMD has issued light to heavy rainfall warnings for several districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the next five days. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam are likely to receive heavy rainfall, particularly on Saturday.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Forecast

Between April 26 and 28, Kerala's coastal, northern, and southern interior areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. There could be a lull in rain showers on April 29 in some districts. People residing in the affected areas have been urged to restrict movement outdoors and adhere to official weather warnings for protection.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

