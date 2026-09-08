/Monsoon retreat: Delhi-NCR bids adieu to rain as IMD issues high-alert deluge warnings for UP, Bihar, and Odisha

As monsoon season approaches its end stage, active weather systems in the region are moving heavy rain showers from North India to eastern, central, and northeastern parts of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure zone over central Uttar Pradesh, active cyclonic circulations, and western disturbances will cause heavy rains, storms, and lighting across the country.
Despite the decreasing amount of rainfall and rising temperatures in Northwest regions, the communities of the Gangetic plains and eastern belt are on high alert due to flooding and weather disruptions.
The amount of rainfall in the capital city has declined compared to previous days, allowing partly cloudy skies and haze formation.
Temperature ranges: Maximum temperatures are forecasted to be within 34-35 degrees in Delhi, with minimums being 25-27 degrees.
Indications of monsoon retreat: Meteorological information shows that monsoon activity in Delhi will be declining further, though occasional cloudiness and light showers can occur.
Coming dry spells: Neighboring states, Haryana and Punjab, are experiencing warm, dry, and hazy conditions with maximum temperatures rising to 36-37 degrees.
Heavy weather is hitting eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of low-pressure systems causing torrential rains and lightning warnings.
Impact on Uttar Pradesh: Areas in the central and eastern parts of the region are witnessing heavy rain while in the west, there are isolated showers and waterlogging because of previous rains.
Impact on Bihar: The state continues to witness an active monsoon with continuous rain adding to existing flood vulnerability in several districts.
Advisories: It has been advised to residents of the affected areas to heed local advisories, as thunderstorms and strong winds affect the daily routine.
The weather conditions differ drastically all over the nation, with heavy rains in central belts and dry but humid conditions in the southern peninsula.
Central and eastern belts: Heavy rains, lightning, and squalls are predicted for eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha till September 11.
Northeastern expansion: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya continue to witness heavy rain as the primary center of the monsoon moves eastward.
Southern Peninsula: Tamil Nadu and Kerala are experiencing warm, humid conditions with elevated temperatures exceeding seasonal norms by up to 4 degrees Celsius, alongside isolated winds in Telangana.
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