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  • /Monsoon retreat: Delhi-NCR bids adieu to rain as IMD issues high-alert deluge warnings for UP, Bihar, and Odisha

Monsoon retreat: Delhi-NCR bids adieu to rain as IMD issues high-alert deluge warnings for UP, Bihar, and Odisha

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for eastern and central India, including UP, Bihar, MP, and Odisha, while monsoon activity slows down across Delhi-NCR.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Monsoon retreat: Delhi-NCR bids adieu to rain as IMD issues high-alert deluge warnings for UP, Bihar, and Odisha
Image Credit: Delhi-NCR bids adieu to rain as IMD issues high-alert deluge warnings.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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