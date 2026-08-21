/IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert across UP, MP, and hill states active through August 24

An active low-pressure area over northeastern Madhya Pradesh will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in central and northern parts of the country till August 24. There will be clouds covering Delhi-NCR with occasional light to moderate rain showers all through the weekend.
The weather office raised an alert for 13 districts in Uttar Pradesh, predicting strong surface winds and rainfall.
Orange alert: The weather office has issued Orange Alerts for Lalitpur, Jhansi, and Hamirpur with the risk of localized urban flooding and waterlogging.
Yellow alert areas: Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, and Kaushambi fall under Yellow Alerts with the prediction of consistent rainfall.
Impact of monsoon in central India: Western Uttar Pradesh, Western Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will have increased monsoon activity till Friday.
Forecast for the east: Bihar will observe thunderstorms and lightning, while Odisha will have fresh heavy rainfall around August 23.
Western disturbance in Northern Pakistan and adjacent areas of Jammu, along with upper air cyclonic circulation over northwestern Uttar Pradesh and northeastern Assam, has increased rainfall activity in the Western Himalayas.
Rainfall warnings are issued in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand up to Friday, increasing possibilities of flash floods and landslides in the fragile mountain passes.
Peninsular winds: The peninsular regions will experience winds blowing at surface levels, which may attain speeds of 30-40 km/h along with isolated storms.
Last 24 hours' update: Very heavy to extremely heavy rains were experienced in Western Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
Travelers and residents have been advised to stay away from low-lying drainages in mountain areas due to the possibility of road disruptions.
What is the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR until August 24?
A continuous cloud cover along with frequent light to moderate rain showers is expected in the area till August 24 because of the active monsoon trough.
Which districts in Uttar Pradesh are under an IMD weather alert?
The Orange Weather Alert was issued by IMD for Lalitpur, Jhansi, and Hamirpur, and the Yellow Weather Alert for Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, and Kaushambi.
Is there a risk of landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand?
Yes. Heavy rainfall triggered by an active Western Disturbance increases the risk of landslides, waterlogging, and flash floods across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
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