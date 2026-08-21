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IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert across UP, MP, and hill states active through August 24

A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru's Andean region on Thursday afternoon, shaking cities across the Ayacucho, Ica, and Arequipa provinces.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert across UP, MP, and hill states active through August 24
Image Credit: Vehicles move through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert across UP, MP, and hill states active through August 24
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