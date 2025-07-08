IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alerts For North India, Himachal Toll Rises; Delhi On Watch; Check Forecast Here

The monsoon season is showing its unpredictable side across India, with some areas facing heavy downpours and destruction, while others, like Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are still waiting for a good soak. Himachal Pradesh is particularly struggling, dealing with significant damage from intense rains and landslides.

Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Challenges

In Himachal Pradesh, the situation is dire, with severe flooding, cloudbursts, and numerous landslides leading to the tragic loss of 80 lives since the monsoon began. More than 100 people have been injured, and 38 are still unaccounted for, creating a climate of fear and disruption throughout the mountainous region.

Rain Forecast For July 8

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting service, various regions are set to experience different levels of rainfall today, July 8:

Moderate to heavy rain: Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, parts of Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain with heavy spells in isolated areas: Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Light to moderate rain: Northeast India, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Light rain: Bihar, Western Uttar Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi's weather update for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain throughout the day in Delhi. This comes after a similar forecast for yesterday, July 7, which also included a Yellow Alert. However, Delhi only saw some morning showers yesterday. With the clouds still hanging around today, residents are holding out hope for a more substantial downpour to break the dry spell.