DELHI HEATWAVE 2025

IMD Weather Update: Light Showers For Mumbai, Delhi To Find Relief From Heatwave By THIS Date

IMD predicted light rain in Mumbai, Delhi to see heatwave relief with moderate rain. Monsoon advanced in north India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 08:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai will experience light rainfall on Tuesday following heavy monsoon showers on Monday caused waterlogging and traffic jams in low-lying regions, while Delhi will have moderate rain to alleviate its current heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In Mumbai, the IMD predicted a high of 30°C and a low of 27°C, after an average rain of 95 mm in the 24 hours through Monday at 8 am. Light rain forecast follows an 'Orange' alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar and a 'Red' alert for Raigad on Monday. The monsoon, having picked up after a two-week break, has now spread over Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, reported Reuters.

Delhi, which has been wrestling with temperatures of 35°C on Monday, will witness moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning by Tuesday evening. IMD foresees a partly cloudy sky, with a high temperature of 35-37°C and low of 26°C, providing a 1-3°C below normal dip. Northeast surface winds less than 15 kmph can be anticipated in the morning. The maximum temperatures in the capital are expected to vary between 33°C and 39°C until June 22, marking continuous respite from the heatwave.

The IMD also observed conducive conditions for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into north India in the next two to three days, which could lead to more widespread rains in the region.

