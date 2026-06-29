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  • /IMD weather update: Monsoon advances into central India; heavy rain alert for northeast, severe heatwave in UP, Bihar

IMD weather update: Monsoon advances into central India; heavy rain alert for northeast, severe heatwave in UP, Bihar

The IMD has forecast isolated heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
IMD weather update: Monsoon advances into central India; heavy rain alert for northeast, severe heatwave in UP, Bihar
Image Credit: IANS

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