IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and over 20 states as monsoon advances

IMD weather update: In a welcome respite from the extreme heat and humid conditions, changes in weather patterns are expected to bring moderate to heavy rains along with strong winds across several parts of India. On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a detailed weather bulletin, highlighting heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning across large areas of the country.

Meteorologists explained that these changes in climate are due to an active Western Disturbance, alongside the advance of Southwest Monsoon in several parts of the country.

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Heavy rain expected in southern and northeastern states

Weather experts suggested that there will be continued rains in the region of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Besides, the monsoon remains very active over the southern peninsula and northeastern borders of the country.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rainfall in:

Kerala and Coastal Karnataka

Parts of Telangana

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Assam and Meghalaya

Rains predicted to sweep across northern, eastern, and central states

There is also a nationwide prediction of showers with isolated heavy showers from the IMD across the western Himalayas, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and east & central Madhya Pradesh.

Further to the south and west, rainfall is also forecast in patches within Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Central Maharashtra, and the Konkan & Goa regions, thereby causing a fall in maximum temperatures.

Alert about dust storms and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan

There has been an issuance of a warning for severe weather activity in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Dust storms, strong cloud formations, and thunderstorms are some of the activities that can be witnessed in these states. The people have been warned about violent gusty winds and lightning strikes.

In the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), thunderstorms along with rain had put an end to the heatwave condition but not without leaving behind the mark of fallen trees and traffic jams in certain areas. It is forecast that such atmospheric disturbances and temperature fluctuations will continue in India in the coming days.

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