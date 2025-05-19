IMD Issues Rain Alert For South, Northeast, And Delhi; Heatwaves To Grip UP, Rajasthan And MP

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday released a high-alert weather warning predicting heavy rain in southern, north-eastern, and northern parts of India in the next week while heatwave conditions are likely to peak in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall Across Southern And Coastal India

Between May 18 and May 24, the west coast states of Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa can anticipate sustained heavy to very heavy rain, increasing the threat of localised waterlogging and flooding.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 km/h) over these states, leading state disaster management officials to make necessary preparations to face the likelihood of infrastructure and transport damage.

Rain Forecast Highlights For South India:

Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka: May 18–24

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema: May 18–20

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam: May 20–22

South Interior Karnataka: May 18–21

Extremely heavy rainfall: Coastal Karnataka on May 20

Northeast India: Wet Spell to Continue

The northeastern states will also be under the influence of active weather systems, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across:

Arunachal Pradesh: May 18–20

Assam and Meghalaya: May 18–24 (with very heavy rain likely May 18–20)

Nagaland and Tripura: May 18

Delhi: Relief from Heat with Thunderstorms, Light Rain Expected

In Delhi, the weather will remain partly cloudy, with light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds between 30–40 km/h, occasionally peaking at 50 km/h during storms. Temperatures will hover between:

Maximum: 38–40°C

Minimum: 27–29°C

IMD officials say the capital could experience brief but intense weather activity, providing some respite from heatwave conditions.

Western Himalayas: Thunderstorms and Hail

Parts of the Western Himalayan Region will witness light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds:

Himachal Pradesh: Isolated hailstorm likely on May 19

Uttarakhand: May 19 and 20

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: May 18–20

Heatwave Conditions in Northern and Central India

Even as parts of India brace for rainfall, a severe heatwave is forecast for states in north and central India.

Heatwave Alerts:

West Rajasthan: May 16–22

Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir: May 16–17

North Madhya Pradesh: May 18–19

IMD has advised precautions against heat stress and encouraged the public to remain hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak hours, and watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

