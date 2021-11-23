IMD's weather update: Rainfall likely in these five states and UTs over next few days - check list

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued rainfall warning to these five states and Union Territories (UTs). Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu and Puducherry are expected to get rainfall over the next few days.

Here are the Met department's weather warning in a nutshell:

- Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during November 25-27, 2021

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during November 25-27and over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 27, 2021.

- Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts and Gulf of Mannar on 26th & 27th November, 2021. Fishermen are advised not venture into these areas.

- Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of East, West and Central India and gradual rise by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall will affect the states and its towns and cities in different ways. Localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the rain-affected region is likely. There might be occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall. Major cities might also see traffic disruption due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time. Localised landslides or mudslides, riverine flooding in some river catchments, damage to kutcha houses and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation - all these are likely.

Live TV