The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a state-wide Yellow alert for Bihar as the region braces for widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. Dark clouds have moved over several areas, including the capital, Patna, bringing welcome relief from recent intense heat.
The IMD anticipates heavy rainfall specifically in the districts of Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, and West Champaran, with potential for hailstorms in isolated locations. Meteorological experts attribute this wet spell to an active monsoon trough currently crossing eastern India, combined with a low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal that is providing significant moisture.
The recent rainfall has already led to a drop of 1–3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures across many parts of the state.
Wet weather is expected to persist across Bihar for the next five days. The alert status for the coming days is as follows:
July 9: A Yellow alert is in effect for the entire state, with an Orange alert issued for Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Supaul, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, Katihar, Madhepura, and Purnea.
July 10: An Orange alert covers East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur, while the rest of the state remains under a Yellow alert.
July 11: A Yellow alert will continue across the state, with expectations of cloudy skies and intermittent rain and thunderstorms.
The IMD has urged residents to remain vigilant, especially regarding the risks associated with lightning strikes. Authorities advise the public to:
Avoid seeking shelter under trees, near water bodies, or in open fields during thunderstorms.
Continuously monitor official weather updates for the latest information.
Take necessary precautions in areas that are vulnerable to heavy rain and lightning.
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