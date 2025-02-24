Immediate Relative Visa Eligibility Guide For Family Of US Citizens

You may have heard this before: “You may apply for a U.S. Green Card if you know a U.S. citizen.”

Let’s set the record straight. In actuality, that statement is false and a common misconception. Only certain foreign individuals who know U.S. citizens are eligible for a Green Card, including those who are close relatives to citizens. This guide aims to inform you of the eligibility criteria for an Immediate Relative (IR) visa and help you get started with the application process.

Who May Apply for an Immediate Relative (IR) Visa?

The IR visa category grants U.S. lawful permanent residency (a Green Card) for the following immediate relatives of U.S. citizens:

Spouses of U.S. citizens (IR-1 visa)

Unmarried children (under 21 years old) of U.S. citizens (IR-2 visa)

Adopted children—adoption paperwork finalized abroad (IR-3 visa)

Adopted children—adoption paperwork finalized in the United States (IR-4 visa)

Parents of U.S. citizens (IR-5 visa)

Individuals who fit any of the above descriptions are eligible to apply for an IR visa. In most cases, the IR category is the fastest way to obtain a U.S. Green Card. This is largely because the IR category is not subject to an annual cap. As a result, eligible individuals may petition for U.S. permanent residency at any time.

How to Start an IR Visa Application

To begin the application process for an IR visa, the U.S. citizen must submit a petition to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The petition is Form I-130. When an I-130 petition is submitted to USCIS, it indicates that the U.S. citizen is advocating for their foreign-born relative’s lawful permanent residency in the United States.

Only after receiving Form I-130 approval may the foreign-born relative begin the official Green Card application process. If the relative is located outside the United States, the process is called “consular processing.” If the relative is already inside the United States on a nonimmigrant visa, the process is called “Adjustment of Status.”

Navigate to the guides linked throughout this article to learn what the next IR visa application steps are.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)