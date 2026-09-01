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‘Immense sacrifices': Terror's safe haven preaches peace, Pakistan PM’s hypocritical SCO tweet exposed

Pakistan’s claim of being merely a victim of terrorism has long collided with a record involving groups that have operated from its soil and targeted India.

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
‘Immense sacrifices': Terror's safe haven preaches peace, Pakistan PM’s hypocritical SCO tweet exposed
Image Credit: @CMShehbaz/X

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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