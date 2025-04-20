‘Immerse My Ashes In Drain’: UP Techie Dies By Suicide; Accuses Wife, In-Laws Of Harassment In Video

A fresh case of alleged death by suicide due to harassment by the wife surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a 33-year-old engineer allegedly took his own life in a hotel room near Etawah railway station after sending a video message to his parents.

In the video message, the deceased Mohit Yadav accused his wife and in-laws of mentally harassing him over property issues. "If only there was a law for men too. If I don't get justice, immerse my ashes in a drain," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Yadav hailed from Nagla Prasadpur village in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. According to his brother Taran Pratap, he was employed at a private company in Noida, where he met Priya, PTI reported.

After a long live-in relationship, the couple married on November 27, 2023, with the consent of both families and without any dowry. After marriage, Mohit and his wife lived separately from their families.

Taran claimed that Mohit often complained that his in-laws pressured him to transfer ownership of his house and land in his wife's name. He also alleged that his wife frequently quarrelled with him over the property.

Mohit had informed his brother that Priya’s father, Anuj Kumar, had lodged a false police complaint against him, and her brother had threatened to kill him if he did not comply with their property demands.

Also, Mohit's mother-in-law allegedly forced Priya to abort her three-month-old pregnancy, Taran claimed.

On Thursday, Mohit left home saying he would stop at Etawah for a couple of days, police said. He checked into a hotel near the railway station at around 12.05 am and booked a room for two nights.

Mohit did not leave his room or order any food throughout Friday. The concerned hotel staff knocked on the door on Friday evening but received no response. When calls to Mohit’s phone went unanswered, they alerted the police.

Civil Lines Station House Officer Vikram Singh Chauhan said the police broke open the door and found Mohit hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet. A laptop and mobile phone were recovered from the room, but no suicide note was found.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi and Circle Officer (City) Ramgopal Sharma, reached the site. Forensic evidence was collected from the room, and the police contacted Mohit's family using the last dialled number on his phone.

Taran Pratap said the family received a video from Mohit before he allegedly died by suicide in which he accused his wife and in-laws of mentally harassing him over property issues and threatening to kill him.

He expressed regret over not being able to make his father proud and requested that his ashes be discarded in a drain if justice was not served. SHO Singh said that Mohit’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Saturday evening. He said a detailed probe is on.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).