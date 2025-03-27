Immigration And Foreigners Bill, 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha Amid Surge In Illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi Migrants

Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: The Lok Sabha today passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, brushing aside the opposition's concern and demand to send it to the JPC. The Bill aims to regulate the entry of foreigners into India. The bill was brought amid influx of illegal migrants in India from Bangladesh and Rohingyas from Myanmar. Also, the bill is not connected with any matters related with grant of citizenship. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that those visiting India for education, health, tourism and business are welcome but those coming with ill intentions will face consequences.

Replying to a Lok Sabha debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the legislation will strengthen the country's security, and boost the economy and business, besides encouraging the health and education sectors. Shah said the legislation will ensure the country's security, and boost economy and business besides encouraging the health and education sectors.

"I welcome everyone who wants to visit India as a tourist, for education, for health care, for R&D, for business. But those who come as a threat to the country, we will keep a close look at them and take strong action against them," he said. Shah said the bill will strengthen India's security and help India become the most developed nation in the world by 2047.

What Are The Provisions In The Bill?

According to the Immigration And Foreigners Bill, 2025, anyone found to be using a forged passport or visa for entering India or staying in or exiting the country will be punishable with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine to the extent of Rs 10 lakh. The proposed legislation also provides for mandatory reporting of information about foreigners by hotels, universities, other educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes to enable tracking of overstaying foreigners.

* Any foreigner entering India without a valid passport or documents will face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

* Providing false information or tampering with documents can result in up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh.

* Anyone entering India without valid travel documents or a passport will be immediately detained.

* If the case involves national security, the punishment could be even more severe.

What Opposition Said

Opposition MPs today claimed that some provisions of the bill seeking to streamline services related to immigration and foreigners give 'arbitrary powers' to immigration authorities. They demanded it should be sent to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny. Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized a provision that makes the decision of an immigration officer final and binding. “This essentially means there is no appeal, no argument, and no lawyer. Whatever the immigration officer decides will be absolute,” he said.

Comparing the Bill with immigration laws in other countries, Tewari pointed out that the US has immigration judges and Canada has an Immigration and Refugee Board, which provide avenues for appeal.