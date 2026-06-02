Immigration rules amended: 180-day registration window relaxed, online appeals introduced - Check

Immigration rules amended: In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing changes to registration timelines, emergency provisions, and a streamlined digital appeals mechanism. Issued through an official Gazette notification on Monday, the amendments reportedly have been made under Section 30 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and come into force with immediate effect.

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What are the changes?

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Registration:

Under the revised rules, individuals can now complete their registration "any time before the expiry of 180 days" from their arrival in the country.

This replaces the earlier provision, which required registration within 14 days after the expiry of the 180 days.

Regarding delayed registration:

The amendment states that registration beyond the prescribed period will now be permitted only under "emergent circumstances," signalling a stricter approach towards non-compliance while still allowing flexibility in genuine cases.

Children and citizenship status:

The registration requirement will not apply in cases where either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child's Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955, as per the notification.

This provision is expected to remove ambiguity for families with mixed nationality backgrounds.

Furthermore, in cases where a child acquires foreign citizenship while residing in India, the amended rules mandate that either parent must inform the Registration Officer within 30 days of such acquisition.

Reporting timeline:

Another change has been made in relation to reporting timelines under certain provisions, which have now been rationalised to ensure adherence within a strict 24-hour window.

Grievance:

Individuals aggrieved by directions issued by civil authorities can now file appeals before the Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, within 30 days through a designated online portal.

The rules also set a clear timeline for the disposal of such appeals. The Commissioner is required to pass a reasoned order and endeavour to complete proceedings within 60 days from the date of receipt of the appeal, after providing the concerned party an opportunity to be heard.

What the officials said

The officials, according to news agency ANI, indicated that the amendments are part of a broader effort to modernise India's immigration framework.

By easing certain procedural requirements while introducing stricter conditions for delays and a digital-first approach to appeals, the government aims to create a more predictable and efficient system.

(with ANI inputs)

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