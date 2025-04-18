'Important And Symbolic Moment...': Emraan Hashmi At ‘Ground Zero’ Premieres In Srinagar

In the same Kashmir where terrorism once thrived, a Bollywood film based on the security forces that eradicated it is now being screened. This is the new Kashmir.

After nearly four decades, Srinagar witnessed a red-carpet film premiere at its only theatre for the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bollywood movie Ground Zero. The premiere was attended by actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Farhan Akhtar, and Sai Tamhankar. Emraan himself called it a historic moment for the people of Kashmir, emphasizing that the film tells Kashmir’s story. He expressed hope that more filmmakers would come to Kashmir to shoot and release their films.

Emraan Hashmi said, “It’s a good thing that a screening is happening here. After 38 years, this is an important and symbolic moment for the region and its people. I’d like to invite other filmmakers to come, shoot, and release films here.”

Ground Zero was shot in the Kashmir Valley, and its plot revolves around a Border Security Force operation to eliminate top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Ghazi Baba, who was involved in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. In the film, Emraan Hashmi plays BSF commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

The first screening of the film was specially organized for the Border Security Force soldiers stationed in Kashmir, as it was the BSF that neutralized Ghazi Baba in 2003. The screening was dedicated to their success in combating terrorism.

Kashmir was once a favorite location for the Hindi film industry before terrorism gripped the region. In recent years, the Jammu and Kashmir government has been working to revive film tourism in the Valley.

Hundreds of film shoots have taken place, and in 2024, the government revised the J&K Film Policy, launching a single-window portal for film shooting permissions and subsidies.

Local youth have shown great excitement at Bollywood’s return to the Valley. Aaqib, a local resident, said, “As a local, we are very excited. We’ve only seen these things in Bombay, and seeing it in Srinagar feels amazing.”

Ground Zero is set to release in theatres on April 25, but its special screening in Kashmir marks a new chapter for the region—one of peace, pride, and cinematic revival.