/‘Important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark J&K visit

"The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something that we are going to look at. New Delhi, the Chief Minister here, the Govt here, we believe have made some incredible steps to keeping this area safer and making it more safe. So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed, that is recommended by the United States is something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area, I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here," said Gor, quoted news agency ANI.