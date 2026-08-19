/‘Important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark J&K visit

United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday during his landmark visit to the Union Territory, marking the first trip by a US envoy to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
The visit also comes after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which triggered hostilities between India and Pakistan.
Following his meeting with Omar Abdullah, Gor said the discussions focused on the chief minister’s priorities for Kashmir and ways to strengthen economic cooperation between India and the United States.
Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations. pic.twitter.com/dmLnyBHjc9— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026
After he met with CM Omar Abdullah, Gor said, “It's a pleasure to be here...This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place”
“I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place. We just had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But a very warm, a very cordial and we look forward to building this relationship forward,” added US envoy.
“We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations,” Gor said in a post on X.
#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After meeting with CM Omar Abdullah, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, "It's a pleasure to be here...This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled… pic.twitter.com/5NQbNYvNo1— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
He will travel to Ladakh on Thursday.
The visit comes seven years after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.
There has also been speculation that Gor, who is considered close to US President Donald Trump, could meet representatives of trade bodies and members of civil society during his stay in Srinagar. However, there has been no official confirmation of such meetings.
Gor’s visit comes at a time when India and the US are deepening their strategic partnership. It also follows recent interactions between Gor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on counter-terrorism.
The visit is significant as it is the first meeting between a serving US ambassador and a sitting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister in more than 15 years.
The last such meeting took place in 2011, when then-US envoy Timothy Roemer met Omar Abdullah.
The last standalone visit to Kashmir by a US envoy was made by Kenneth Juster in 2018, shortly after the PDP-BJP government fell.
Gor’s visit therefore marks a return to direct engagement between a US envoy and the Jammu and Kashmir government.
After his meeting with the J&K Chief Minister, Gor said that the US is reviewing its travel advisory for J&K, citing significant steps taken by the government to improve safety.
The US official said the advisory could potentially be downgraded, adding that the regions beauty and opportunities could attract more American visitors.
"The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something that we are going to look at. New Delhi, the Chief Minister here, the Govt here, we believe have made some incredible steps to keeping this area safer and making it more safe. So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed, that is recommended by the United States is something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area, I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here," said Gor, quoted news agency ANI.
Despite the significance of the visit, Omar Abdullah played down expectations from his meeting with Gor.
The chief minister said he did not intend to raise complaints about Kashmir with the US envoy and reiterated that the Centre, rather than Washington, would have to address the region’s issues.
“Washington won’t solve our problems; the Centre will. I would rather listen to him instead of complaining,” Abdullah told reporters.
The National Conference government has repeatedly demanded the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood since coming to power in the Union Territory.
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