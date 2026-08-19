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‘Important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark J&K visit

This marks first cisit of any US envoy since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, revoked the article 370 and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
‘Important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark J&K visit
Image Credit: US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. (@USAmbIndia/X)

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