'Important To Make Me Happy': US President Trump Says 'Good Man' Modi Cut Russian Oil Import; Warns Of...

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that India has reduced its oil imports from Russia to avoid tariffs. Talking to reporters onboard a Air Force One, Trump called PM Narendra Modi a 'good man' and added that the Indian PM was aware that the US President was not happy with the Russian oil deal and thus, New Delhi reduced its imports from Moscow.

"Modi's a very good man," Trump told reporters. "He's a good guy...They (Indians) wanted to make me happy, basically. (PM) Modi's a very good man. Yes, he's a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy," said Trump.

Trump also cautioned that tariffs could be escalated rapidly if countries abandon their current positions, emphasizing that trade tools remain under strong US control, "They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on that very quickly."

Trump said India revised its approach after recognizing Washington’s dissatisfaction with New Delhi’s ongoing imports of Russian energy. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump remarked that India understood his concerns and sought to address them.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who was with Trump, claimed that American tariff pressure has already led India to sharply cut back on Russian oil purchases. He argued that this reduction is undermining Russia’s capacity to finance its war in Ukraine and highlights the impact of tariffs as a diplomatic and economic instrument.

Addressing the media, Graham pointed to the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India over its purchase of Russian crude, stating that the policy had delivered tangible outcomes.

Graham added that proposed legislation would grant the President broad powers to levy tariffs on nations that continue to import Russian energy at discounted rates.

"If you're buying cheap Russian oil keeping Putin's war machine going, we're trying to give the President the ability to make that a hard choice," Graham said.

Graham said the bill, backed by 85 co-sponsors, would allow tariffs ranging from zero to 500 per cent, entirely at the President's discretion. He said the approach has already shown results.

"I was at the Indian ambassador's house about a month ago, and all he wanted to talk about is how they're buying less Russian oil," Graham claimed.