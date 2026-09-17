/‘Impossible to overstate’: Putin wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday, praises India-Russia ties

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a warm birthday message, praising his role in strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia.
Modi turned 76 on September 17. The Russian Embassy in India shared Putin’s message on X, in which the Russian president also thanked the prime minister for the welcome and hospitality extended to him during his recent visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.
#Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent a message to #India's Prime Minister @narendramodi warmly congratulating him on his birthday (September 17, 2026)— Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) September 17, 2026
https://t.co/P19eBTCNSZ#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/QoWdqLCiKp
“You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” he said.
He also recalled his latest meeting with Modi in New Delhi.
“I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week,” he said.
The Russian president described their talks as “substantive, frank and productive” and said it is “a genuine pleasure to talk with you”. He added their talks have once again demonstrated Modi’s “extraordinary political wisdom and foresight”.
Putin also said the two countries would continue working together on bilateral and international issues. “We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sends a message to PM Modi, congratulating him on his 76th birthday— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026
Russian Embassy in India shares the text of the message from President Putin to PM Modi - “You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the… pic.twitter.com/bYoDlTMloJ
Putin’s message came days after he visited New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, held on September 12 and 13. During the visit, he attended two BRICS sessions and addressed the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam.
He used his address at the business forum to criticise Western sanctions and trade restrictions. He said Russia has faced more than 30,000 sanctions and described the use of economic restrictions as “ugly” competitive practices.
“More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia, which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined,” Putin said.
He also held a bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the summit. Their talks included trade, infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture. They also discussed the implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030.
Reuters reported that the two leaders discussed plans to increase bilateral trade from nearly $70 billion to $100 billion by 2030.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has identified the Programme for Economic Cooperation through 2030 as part of efforts to increase trade and remove barriers in logistics, payments and connectivity. Bilateral trade reached $68.7 billion in the financial year 2024-25, with Indian exports at $4.9 billion and imports from Russia at $63.8 billion.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region. These military confrontations have affected maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers.
Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for resolving conflicts and that New Delhi is ready to assist in peace efforts.
The Delhi meeting came less than two weeks after Modi and Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on August 31.
The two leaders have maintained regular contact through meetings and telephone conversations. India and Russia have also set a target of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. The two governments are working on cooperation in areas ranging from energy and defence to technology, infrastructure and trade.
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