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‘Impossible to overstate’: Putin wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday, praises India-Russia ties

Putin’s message came days after his Delhi visit for the BRICS Summit, where he addressed the BRICS Business Forum and met Modi for bilateral talks. The two leaders also discussed West Asia and the Black Sea region, including their impact on maritime trade and Indian seafarers.

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
‘Impossible to overstate’: Putin wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday, praises India-Russia ties
Image Credit: (Photo: X/@RusEmbIndia)

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‘Impossible to overstate’: Putin wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday, praises India-Russia ties
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