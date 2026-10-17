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Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against 'Leave India' notice over anti-CEC protest

Actor Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against FRRO 'Leave India' notice and OCI cancellation threat over his participation in a Mumbai protest. The deadline for Khan to leave India is October 28.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against 'Leave India' notice over anti-CEC protest
Image Credit: IANS. Bollywood actor Imran Khan.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against 'Leave India' notice over anti-CEC protest
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