Imran Khan’s eyesight crisis sparks court battle, political storm in Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has approached the Supreme Court alleging a serious deterioration in his eyesight while in jail. According to a report submitted before the court, Khan can now see only 15 per cent from his right eye, indicating an 85 per cent loss of vision.

PTI’s Allegations In Court

PTI informed the Supreme Court that Khan’s eyesight has been declining rapidly. His lawyer told the court that the former prime minister himself had conveyed details about the condition of his eyes.

The party alleged that Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, the former superintendent of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, was responsible for the deterioration in Khan’s health. Anjum was removed from his position last month.

Timeline of Events

According to the claims made by PTI, Khan began experiencing pain in his eye in November last year, reportedly linked to a retinal issue. By December, vision in one eye had almost completely deteriorated, leaving only 15 per cent sight. Despite repeated requests, he was allegedly not taken to a hospital and was instead given eye drops for irritation.

The jail superintendent was replaced after his condition worsened. The new superintendent reportedly waited 10 days before arranging treatment. On 26 January, Khan was finally taken to a hospital in Islamabad for treatment.

However, his vision has not been fully restored and remains limited to around 15 per cent in the affected eye.

Political Allegations And Protests

PTI has alleged that the jail administration could not have acted without higher-level instructions, and has linked the developments to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, was present when party leaders and his lawyer addressed the issue. She became emotional while speaking about her brother’s health.

Khan has been in jail for the past 30 months. PTI claims that in recent months, he has been kept in isolation and that family meetings were restricted. The party also alleged that action was taken against its supporters during protests, including an incident in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohel Afridi was reportedly assaulted.

Supreme Court Orders Medical Review

To verify the claims, the Supreme Court has constituted a medical team and directed it to submit a report by 16 February. The court is expected to decide its next course of action after reviewing the findings.

PTI has warned of renewed protests over the issue, as the controversy surrounding Khan’s health continues to escalate.