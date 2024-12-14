In A Category-first, Ultratech Transforms Its Every Logo Into An AI+AR Enabled home Building Expert

UltraTech Cement has introduced a groundbreaking initiative, ‘UltraTech se Pucho,’ blending cutting-edge AI Vision, Augmented Reality, and Generative AI technologies to simplify home-building. The initiative transforms over a billion UltraTech Cement logos into a Billion home-building experts, empowering users to access professional advice anytime, anywhere.

Building a home is a once-in-a-lifetime endeavor for 90% of Indians, requiring critical decisions that can often feel overwhelming due to a lack of reliable guidance. Recognizing this challenge, UltraTech introduced #BaatGharKi, a series of expert-driven, step-by-step home-building guides on YouTube. To enhance engagement and ensure accessibility, the brand conceptualized ‘UltraTech Se Poocho,’ transforming all the UltraTech static logos into interactive knowledge hubs that provide instant, reliable support for consumers.

The activity is simple yet powerful:

Scan the UTCL QR code or click the provided link.

Save the portal on your device.

Wherever you spot an UltraTech Cement logo, get expert guidance from a virtual UltraTech expert, anytime, anywhere

By making every UltraTech logo an interactive gateway, the brand brings expertise directly to its consumers, ensuring professional technical advice is just a scan away. This first-of-its-kind campaign leveraged every possible media touchpoint from Cement Bags to TV to Dealer Boards to Wall Paintings to Websites to Influencers to Life size activation and bridged the gap between traditional consumer touchpoints and the evolving digital landscape, ensuring both ACCESSIBILITY AND INNOVATION.

Through ‘UltraTech se Pucho,’ the brand not only solidifies its reputation as a trusted home-building partner but also redefines how consumers interact with a Trusted brand, making every logo a symbol of expertise and convenience. The initiative underscores UltraTech’s commitment to empowering dreams and cementing aspirations.

Watch the video :

