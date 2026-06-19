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  • /In a first, India gets Vice-Presidency of the anti-terror financing watchdog FATF

In a first, India gets Vice-Presidency of the anti-terror financing watchdog FATF

India’s elevation to the Vice-Presidency reflects the credibility and trust the country has earned within the FATF Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
In a first, India gets Vice-Presidency of the anti-terror financing watchdog FATF
Image Credit: PIB

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