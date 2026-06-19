/In a first, India gets Vice-Presidency of the anti-terror financing watchdog FATF

In a historic first and a development that shows India’s growing leadership in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (Madhya Pradesh cadre) and presently Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Culture, has been elected and appointed Vice-President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This is the first time that India will hold the Vice-Presidency of the FATF.