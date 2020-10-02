In a first, Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Antananarivo: Indian Embassy in Madagascar will get its solar power plant today on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay along with Ambassador Abhay Kumar will inaugurate the solar power plant at the Indian Embassy.

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar shared the information on twitter. He said, "On 2 October 2020, as part of the grand finale of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, India in Madagascar and Comoros will make a switch to solar power. Please don`t miss this historic moment and catch us live at 5 pm (IST)."

On 2 October 2020, as part of the grand finale of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of #MahatmaGandhi, @indembtana will make a switch to solar power. Please don't miss this historic moment and catch us live @indembtana at 5 pm (IST).

In another tweet, he wrote, "Following the words of Mahatma Gandhi, `Be the change you see in the world.` On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is going to be the first Indian Embassy to go solar."

India on Friday (October 2, 2020) is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the 'Father of Nation' Mahatama Gandhi.