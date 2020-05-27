हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

In a first, TDP organises digital political conclave 'Mahanadu'; 25,000 delegatess to participate

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) became the first political party in India to organised a digital political conclave amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The conclave called ''Mahanadu'' which will be organised for two days starting from May 27.

In a first, TDP organises digital political conclave 'Mahanadu'; 25,000 delegatess to participate

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) became the first political party in India to organised a digital political conclave amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The conclave called ''Mahanadu'' which will be organised for two days starting from May 27.

The conclave is being conducted using the Zoom digital platform. According to TDP officials, party's National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be addressing more than 25,000 delegates online today and tomorrow. 

The annual meet in the party happens every year since the year of the party's formation in 1982. The objective of the conclave is to guide party cadres and leaders for better work.

Addressing leaders and cadres, Chandrababu Naidu recalled how Mahanadu was like a festival wherein everyone in the party met face to face. He said, ''Now, due to Covid-19 restrictions we have chosen this digital online route to connect with all in the party as part of its digital socialization. We are calling this as ''Digital Mahanadu 2020.''

