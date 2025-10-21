‘During Op Sindoor, Bharat Upheld Righteousness And Avenged Injustice’: PM Modi In Letter To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens of India on the occasion of Deepavali through a letter addressed to the nation.

In his message, the Prime Minister described Deepavali as a festival filled with energy, enthusiasm, and the spirit of righteousness. He said that this year’s celebration holds special significance as it is the second Deepavali following the consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Recalling the teachings from the life of Lord Ram, PM Modi praised Operation Sindoor, noting that it upheld the values of justice and righteousness while avenging wrongdoing.

"Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice," he wrote

Highiliging the significance of this Deepavali, the Prime Minister noted that lamps will illuminate many districts, including remote areas, where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated.

He lauded individuals who have abandoned violence to join the mainstream, abandoning Naxalism and embracing the Constitution, and described this as a "major achievement" for India.

"This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation," PM Modi wrote in letter.

PM Modi also underscored recent next-generation reforms, including the implementation of lower GST rates on the first day of Navratri.

The letter reads, "Amid these historic achievements, the country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days. On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this "GST Bachat Utsav" (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees. In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future."

The Prime Minister further urged citizens to contribute to a "Viksit" (Developed) and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), PM Modi placed special emphasis on adopting "Swadeshi" products.

"In this journey of a "Viksit" (Developed) and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), our primary responsibility as citizens is to fulfill our duties towards the nation. Let us adopt "Swadeshi" (local products) and proudly say: "This is Swadeshi!" Let us promote the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". Let us respect all languages. Let us maintain cleanliness. Let us prioritize our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10% and embrace Yoga. All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a "Viksit Bharat"," he added in the letter.

(With ANI inputs)