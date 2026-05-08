In Amit Shah’s address to BJP Bengal Legislative Party, a special mention of Bhabanipur and reply to Mamata Banerjee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, after announcing the name of Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, said that the atmosphere that existed in Bengal during the Communist era has only worsened under Mamata Banerjee. He said that freedom of expression had become virtually impossible in Bengal. He expressed gratitude to people for giving a strong verdict to the BJP despite numerous instances of violence and brutality. The Union Home Minister also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee while thanking the voters of Bhabanipur.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Bhabanipur. Suvendu Da had defeated Didi in the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 election. I had seen an interview of Didi, in which she had said that she went to fight in his stronghold. Didi, this time, Suvendu Da has defeated you in your own home,” said Shah.

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He also said that the BJP government in Bengal will stop infiltration and cow smuggling. “We will give our best for the development of West Bengal…Victory in Bengal polls is very significant, and our responsibility has increased with this huge mandate,” said Shah.

“The expectations the people of Bengal have placed on us, and the mandate they have given with hope and trust, we will make every effort to ensure that their faith is not broken in any way. There should be no shortcomings in our work. It is the responsibility of every BJP worker to move forward with the goal of building a ‘Sonar Bangla’ and to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bengal…It is now our duty to fulfil the promises made by Modi ji to the people of Bengal, and to dedicate our best efforts in the service of the people,” said Shah.

The Union Minister asked the BJP MLAs to ensure that the culture of extortion, cut-money and post-poll violence is eradicated in the state and Bengal doesn’t feature in the news for poll violence.

Hitting out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the grand old party has no Chief Minister in many states for over 20-30 years and those responsible for this are their allies in the INDIA bloc.

Also Read: Who is Suvendu Adhikari? From Mamata’s trusted Lieutenant to BJP’s Bengal strongman - Know qualification, family, and more

“Rahul Gandhi blames EVMs, cites 'vote chori' to hide Congress's electoral failures...Today, I've come to tell Congress: We've been in power since 2014, but in Tamil Nadu, your party hasn't been able to form a government since 1967—is that vote theft? In West Bengal, your party hasn't formed a government for 49 years—is that vote theft? In Sikkim for 42 years, in Bihar for 36 years, in Gujarat for 30 years, in Odisha for 26 years, in Nagaland for 33 years, in Maharashtra for 12 years, your party hasn't formed a government—if all of this is vote theft, then the vote thieves are sitting with you. All are members of the INDIA alliance," he said.

Shah said that the BJP's victory in Bengal not an expansion of the party or validation of ideology but about national security. He said that the Bengal election was never about polarisation.

“Bengal's victory today holds great significance from multiple perspectives. After a hundred-year ideological journey, the BJP has now established governments across the country, stretching from Gangotri to Gangasagar—a development that brings immense joy to all of us…On the very soil of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukerjee, whose visionary path we began to follow in 1950 and whose leadership has continued to inspire us, it is the same party that is set to form the government in 2026,” said Shah.