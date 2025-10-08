Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday shared a post on X informing the public about his switch to Zoho Mail, from the American firm Gmail. His transition to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to adopt Swadeshi (local) products. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's message on X contained a cryptic message for US President Donald Trump's move to push American firms like Google and Microsoft to hire local and create jobs only in the United States.

In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. "Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X.

Hello everyone,



I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address.



My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ https://t.co/32C314L8Ct. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address.



Thank you for your kind attention to this matter. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2025

However, the phrase - "Thank you for your kind attention to this matter" - comes from Trump's trademark posts on his social media 'TruthSocial'. Trump often uses this phrase at the end of his tweets/truths and now by using the same phrase, Shah has hinted that if the US is ready to promote their firms, then India is also willing to push for indigenisation at the government level.

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers.

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. Zoho Mail is an ideal choice for users who want more control over their inbox and prefer a productivity-focused approach.