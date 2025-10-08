Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969579https://zeenews.india.com/india/in-amit-shahs-switch-to-swadeshi-mail-zoho-a-hidden-message-for-us-president-trump-2969579.html
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

In Amit Shah's Switch To Swadeshi Mail 'Zoho', A Hidden Message For US President Trump

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's message on X contained a cryptic message for US President Donald Trump's move to push American firms like Google and Microsoft to hire local and create jobs only in the United States. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

In Amit Shah's Switch To Swadeshi Mail 'Zoho', A Hidden Message For US President TrumpImage: X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday shared a post on X informing the public about his switch to Zoho Mail, from the American firm Gmail. His transition to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to adopt Swadeshi (local) products. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's message on X contained a cryptic message for US President Donald Trump's move to push American firms like Google and Microsoft to hire local and create jobs only in the United States. 

In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. "Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the phrase - "Thank you for your kind attention to this matter" - comes from Trump's trademark posts on his social media 'TruthSocial'. Trump often uses this phrase at the end of his tweets/truths and now by using the same phrase, Shah has hinted that if the US is ready to promote their firms, then India is also willing to push for indigenisation at the government level. 

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers.

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. Zoho Mail is an ideal choice for users who want more control over their inbox and prefer a productivity-focused approach.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh