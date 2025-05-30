Amid his two-day visit to Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that he has fulfilled his promise to punish terrorists and their hideouts. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, PM Modi had vowed that the terrorism "would get a punishment bigger than they could ever imagine" from the land of Bihar. He underscored the significance of his promise, referencing the popular phrase "Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye."

"The people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. 'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye'", he said, adding, "After the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I had promised the country on the land of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be razed to the ground, that they would get a punishment bigger than they could ever imagine."