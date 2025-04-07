In Bihar, Rahul Gandhi Promises Reservation Beyond 50% 'Fake Barrier'

Rahul Gandhi in Bihar: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to demolish the 'fake barrier' of 50 per cent cap on reservations while speaking during 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Bihar's Patna. Gandhi said that the Congress party will conduct an X-ray of India through caste census for the benefit of socially backward classes. Alleging that the RSS and BJP are against caste census, Rahul Gandhi said that a similar exercise conducted in Congress-ruled Telangana will change the development model of the country.

The Congress leader further said that people from weaker sections of society are being treated as second-class citizens and added that the RJD-Congress-Left Mahagathbandhan will work for the uplift of Dalits, EBCs, women of Bihar. He said that the people of Bihar have always shown new direction to India and he is confident they would do it again this time in the coming polls.

Assembly polls will be held in Bihar around November this year.

"Ambedkar ji fought for Dalits... He understood the pain and the truth of the Dalits. And he fought for that truth. That is why Mahatma Gandhi's biography is named 'My Experiments with Truth', not 'My Experiments with Lies', something that PM Modi may write. The fight is for the truth. Speaking the truth is tough in India. The entire nation knows that even huge leaders are not able to speak the truth... But what is the example given by Gautam Buddha, Ambedkar ji and Gandhiji? We don't have to be afraid and put the truth in front of the nation... The ideology of Phule ji, Ambedkar ji and Gandhiji is in your and my blood and no one can remove it...", said Gandhi while targeting the NDA and the BJP.

Gandhi arrived in Patna earlier in the day and went to Begusarai to participate in the ongoing 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' (stop migration, provide jobs) padyatra of the Congress, following which he returned to the state capital to address the symposium.

In an X post, he wrote, "Be it the Champaran Satyagraha movement or the revolution of social justice, the land of Bihar has always taken concrete steps against injustice... Let us unite and raise the voice against attacks on the Constitution, against discrimination, for economic, social equality and justice."