BRUSSELS: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions with Maxime Prevot, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, welcoming the country's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. During the bilateral talks, the EAM lauded the warm and friendly relations between the two countries, also reflected in very robust economic partnership.

"Pleased to meet DPM and FM Maxime Prevot at the start of my visit to Belgium. Welcomed Belgium's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India-EU partnership. Also held wide-ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence and security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Pleased to meet DPM & FM @prevotmaxime at the start of my visit to Belgium.



Welcomed Belgium’s support and solidarity in combatting terrorism.



Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India - EU partnership.



Also held wide - ranging discussions on… pic.twitter.com/5GQbSROYUX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 9, 2025

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to France, EU and Belgium from June 8 to 14 to further deepen India's friendly relations and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas. India-Belgium collaboration currently spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties.

During his visit to Belgium, the EAM would also meet the senior leadership of Belgium besides interacting with the members of the Indian community. "India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year. During the visit, EAM will be holding a Strategic Dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, and will engage with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think tank and media," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on EAM's visit.

During this visit, EAM Jaishankar would also travel to Paris and Marseille where he would be holding bilateral discussions with his counterpart Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean Noel Barrot. He is scheduled to participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue which is being held in the city of Marseille.

"India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues. He will also engage with the senior leadership of France, and interact with think tanks and media," the MEA detailed.