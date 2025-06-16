In Cyprus, PM Modi Reiterates 'Not The Era Of War' Remark; Calls For Dialogue Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Cyprus on a historic visit, reiterated his remarks saying that this is not the era of war and urged for dialogue amid tensions in the Middle East. President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Modi held detailed discussions on international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed the importance of upholding the global non-proliferation architecture, recognizing the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers group. Earlier, PM Modi had given the popular 'not the era of war' remark in connection with Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking during a joint statement, PM Modi said, "We both expressed concern regarding the ongoing Conflict in West Asia and Europe. Its negative impact is not limited to those regions alone. We both believe that this is not an era of war; resolving issues through dialogue and restoring stability is the call of humanity."

PM Modi also said that India and Cyprus discussed enhancing connectivity with the Mediterranean region and agreed that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will pave the way for peace and prosperity in the region.

Both leaders also agreed on necessary reforms to make the UN contemporary. "India is grateful to Cyprus for its support of India’s bid for permanent membership in the UN Security Council," said PM Modi.

Escalating Hostilities Between Israel and Iran

Last week witnessed a significant surge in the long-standing animosity between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict. Israel initiated a series of unexpected attacks targeting what it described as Iranian military and nuclear facilities. This marked a substantial escalation in a decades-old rivalry previously characterized by proxy conflicts and clandestine operations.

Israel asserted that its assaults successfully struck military and nuclear sites, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. However, a senior U.S. official disclosed that then-President Donald Trump intervened to dissuade Israel from a reported plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Health Ministry reported at least 224 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries in Israel's attacks since Friday. In response, Iran launched multiple missile attacks against Israel, leading to at least 24 deaths, including children. The combined casualties from both sides have reached a total of 248 fatalities and approximately 1,580 injuries.