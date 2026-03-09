PM Modi, RSP chief Ravi Lamichhane, Balendra Shah discuss prosperity, cooperation in first call since Nepal polls

Hours after the Nepal general election results gave a thumping victory to the RSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and party leader Balendra Shah. The three leaders discussed mutual prosperity and progress. Sharing details on X, PM Modi said that he also congratulated both leaders on their victories in the Nepal elections.

“Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP,” said PM Modi.

Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2026

He further added, “Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries.”

PM Modi said that he is confident that with joint endeavours, India-Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead.

Nepal Election Result 2026 Latest Update

Although the full results are not yet in, so far Shah’s RSP has secured 125 of the 165 direct-vote seats and 58 of the 110 proportional representation seats.

By contrast, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s party has won eight direct-vote seats and 16 proportional representation seats at the time of writing. A party spokesperson described the outcome as “unexpected”.

Once the final tally is completed, 275 representatives will make up Nepal’s lower house of parliament. Of these, 165 seats are filled through direct elections, while 110 seats are allocated through proportional representation, where parliamentary seats correspond to the total share of votes each party receives.