Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared that while India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, there are clamours about becoming the third-largest economy. PM Modi said that Indian cities hold the potential to make India the world's third-largest economy. PM Modi also urged the citizens to set a clear and collective goal: that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence, we will become a fully developed nation — and we will do so without relying on foreign products.

Sharing the economic development mantra, PM Modi said, "The potential of our small cities is immense. To move from the fourth-largest economy to the third, we must focus on the urban development of these cities. They are the engines of our future growth."

In a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that there exists an ecosystem that tries to tarnish India’s image on the global stage, not because of facts, but because of ideological differences. "Some people find it hard to accept progress simply because it doesn’t align with their narrative," said PM Modi.

Calling upon the states to boost tourism, PM Modi said that India must remain focused on boosting tourism. He shared examples of Gujarat's Kutch and Vadnagar, sharing that both cities have undergone remarkable transformation, thus attracting tourists. "Vadnagar, like Kashi, is an ancient center of civilization. There is evidence of over 2,800 years of continuous history. It is our responsibility to bring such heritage sites onto the world map and showcase their cultural and historical significance," he said.

He also reiterated his 'vocal for local' remark, urging people to support and promote products made in India. "No matter how profitable foreign goods may seem, our priority must be to support and promote products made in India. If you take a closer look at the items we use daily, you'll be surprised to see how many are still imported — even something as sacred as our Ganesh idols is often manufactured abroad," said PM Modi.

PM Modi shared that if people are serious about building a developed and self-reliant India, then ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not just the responsibility of armed forces but it is the responsibility of all 140 crore Indians.