In Her Maiden Lok Sabha Speech, Priyanka Gandhi Accuses NDA Govt Over Trying To Break Constitution; Call For Caste Census

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the NDA government during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of adopting the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha. Speaking in the lower house, Vadra said that the BJP is now remembering the constitution because it almost lost the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year. She said that the Constitution of India is a 'suraksha kavach' as it protects people but sadly the ruling party has made all attempts to break that shield.

"Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'," she claimed.

Vadra further said that the Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. "Had these not been the results of Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. The truth is that they are repeatedly speaking about the Constitution because in these elections they have come to know that the people of this country will keep the Constitution of this country safe. Winning while almost losing these elections, they have realised that the discussions about changing the Constitution won't work in this country," said the Wayanad MP.

Priyanka Gandhi also called for caste census. "Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census. Colleague of the ruling side mentioned this, the mention is also being made only because of these results in the Lok Sabha elections. The Caste Census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly..." she said.