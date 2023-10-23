In Just 30 Seconds, Two Men Rob Rs 13 Lakh From Parked BMW Car In Bengaluru; Watch Viral Video

In a startling turn of events, a distressing incident unfolded in the bustling streets of Bengaluru as two unidentified men brazenly smashed the window of a parked BMW car and purportedly made away with a substantial sum of Rs 13 lakh. This audacious crime has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement agencies who are now hot on the trail of the perpetrators.

The shocking event was captured in a viral CCTV footage that has since been widely circulated. In the footage, two masked individuals can be observed, arriving at the scene on a two-wheeler. Without hesitation, they proceeded to vandalize the luxury vehicle by shattering its windows. One of the culprits swiftly infiltrated the car's interior, seizing a money bag concealed within. In a daring escape, both assailants fled the scene with their ill-gotten gains. This brazen act transpired on the 20th of October, leaving the community both alarmed and anxious for their safety.

As authorities diligently pursue their investigation, further details about this audacious incident are eagerly awaited. However, this occurrence serves as a stark reminder of the escalating concerns regarding safety and security in Bengaluru, a city once celebrated as India's tech capital, but now grappling with issues like shortage of parking space, traffic jams and petty theft cases.

This also serves as a reminder for people to not park their cars by seeing an empty space anywhere. Another learning that car owners can take from this incident is that they should not leave behind their valuables, cash and jewellery inside the car while parking it anywhere.