In last 24 hours, India recorded 3900 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths, highest increase in single day: Health Ministry

India in the last 24 hours recorded 3,900 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths, making it the highest increase in single day informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that till now, the total number of confirmed cases across the country has reached 46,433 and the death toll stands at 1,568.

A total of 32,138 cases are under active medical supervision. The number of people who have recovered so far stand at 12,726 with 1020 people cured in the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate stands at 27.41 per cent, he added.

Timely reporting and management of cases is very crucial, he said, adding that the Centre has found gaps in some states. He further added that these gaps have been addressed after due persuasion. He explained that some states had not been reporting COVID-19 cases timely but when they were persuaded the reported such cases. He clarified that this is the reason for the sudden spurt in the number of overall cases since May 4.

The Group of Ministers held its 14th meeting on Tuesday, under the chairpersonship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, to review, monitor and evaluate the evolving situation on the pandemic. The status of infrastructure such as PPE, oxygen and oxygen cylinders, ventilators and N95 masks has been reviewed.

He added that lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days at present. "At the same time, it is important that we sustain the momentum. Also, it is important that each and every contact of positive patients need to be traced. Conducting surveillance for SARI and ILI symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action," added Agarwal.

The Joint Secretary stated that as the Centre has relaxed the lockdown, every citizen should contribute to break the chain of transmission, as part of his/her social responsibility, by following all precautionary measures.

Speaking on non-COVID-19 hospitals and non-COVID treatment areas in COVID-19 hospitals, he said that the Health Ministry has issued additional guidelines for rational use of PPE by health workers and other personnel. "The additional guidelines provide use of PPE according to the risk profile of the area in each type of hospital setting. The full complement of PPE is required in high-risk areas, triple-layer medical mask and examination glove in low-risk areas," said Agarwal.

"It is important to also provide non-COVID-19 health services in all government and private facilities, maintaining zoning criteria and the Ministry has already issued guidelines for providing non-COVID-19 essential health services. It is also important that field functionaries smoothly provide services for prevention of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, in both rural and urban areas," he added.

"Health Minister reviewed Acute Encephalitis Syndrome cases, through a video conference with Bihar Health Minister and assured all support to strengthen the health system of the state through National Health Mission," he stated.