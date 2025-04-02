In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav Vs Amit Shah Banter On Party President Election- Read

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the house engaged in a heated debate between the ruling and the Opposition parties. Amid the uproar, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the delayed election of national president, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's dynasty politics swipe.

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Yadav took a jibe at the ruling party in a mocking tone and alleged that the BJP claims that it is the world's largest political party but has not yet chosen its National President.

SP leader said, "Jo party ye kehti ho ki wo duniya ki sabse badi party hai, wo apna Rashtriya Adhiyaksh nahi choon paye abhi tak (The party that calls itself the world's largest party has not yet been able to choose its national president)."

To counter him, Shah stood up and took a swipe back at the Opposition. He said that unlike the parties in front of him, the BJP is not a dynastic party and therefore it takes time to decide its leadership.

Shah said, "All the parties in front of me, their national president, will be chosen by only some family members. We have to choose from 12-13 crore members after a process. So it takes time. In your case, it will not take much time. I am saying that you will remain president for 25 years."

The Home Minister's reply stirred laughter in the House.

The SP leader then brought up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters and brought up the BJP's policy of retiring its leaders at the age of 75.