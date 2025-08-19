In Meeting With Chinese FM Wang Yi, NSA Doval Pushes For Deepening Trust, Strengthening Cooperation

The 24th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question was held in Delhi. During the key meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held comprehensive discussions on the China-India border issue and bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met NSA Doval at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday.

Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

ANI reported, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry, that Wang Yi emphasised that the consensus reached during Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan has "charted the course and provided impetus for Back to top improving China-India relations and properly handling the border issue."

The Chinese Minister also added that since the beginning of 2025, bilateral relations have entered a "steady development track, and the border situation has remained stable and improving."

Also Read: Jaishankar-Wang Yi Meeting: China Urges India To End Ties With Taiwan; New Delhi Holds Mirror To Beijing

Doval Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister

Citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry, ANI further reported that NSA Doval elaborated that the Kazan meeting between the two top leaders of India and China marked a turning point in the improvement and development of the ties between the two nations. He also added that it has brought about positive changes in mutual understanding, maintained peace and tranquillity in the border area, and achieved breakthrough progress in bilateral relations.

Doval also stated that, amidst the current turbulent international situation, India and China face a series of common challenges.

"Prime Minister Modi looks forward to attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tianjin Summit in China and believes it will promote new developments in bilateral relations. India supports China in hosting the summit as the rotating chair of the SCO," Doval said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The 24th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question was held in Delhi. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held comprehensive, in-depth and fruitful discussions on the China-India border issue and… pic.twitter.com/mS76Hp3Xzj — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

India-China Ties

Highlighting that 2025 marks the 75th year of diplomatic relations, the NSA said that it is time to celebrate.

In his remarks, he appreciated the last round of meetings held in Beijing and said, "I'm very happy that since then, in the last 9 months, there has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial."

He thanked the Indian and Chinese leadership, whose meeting in Kazan last year has helped the countries to profit. "The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we were working."

As per ANI sources, China promised to address India's three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines.

(with ANI inputs)