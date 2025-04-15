'In Name Of Secularism...': Yogi Adityanath Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for staying silent as the situation worsened amid ongoing violence in Murshidabad.

He exaggerated that Murshidabad had been "on fire" for the past week, and yet the government remained silent.

"Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'messengers of peace'. But those who understand only force won't listen to words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control," CM Yogi said, ANI reported.

While addressing the public, CM Yogi also thanked the Calcutta High Court for ordering the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad.

"I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad. The Samajwadi Party is also quiet," he added.

Adityanath further praised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Waqf Amendment Act.

"We are grateful to PM Modi and Amit Shah, who, by passing the Waqf Amendment Act, have put an end to the looting of poor people's land. Now, the recovered land will be used to build hospitals, houses for the poor, schools, and universities. The looting of land has come to an end, and that's why these people are upset. They are trying to mislead the public," he said.

The violence in Murshidabad was sparked by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage.