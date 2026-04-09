In News Today (Apr 9): Assembly polls voting in India; US-Iran peace talks; Alexa Demie's surprise look, Michael Fox death rumours and IPL update

Top News Today, April 9: Three Indian states - Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry - are voting on Thursday to select new governments, and the results of the polls will be announced on May 4. On the world sphere, the US-Iran ceasefire talks are dominating the headlines while Israel’s strikes on Lebanon have hinted at continued regional tension. The supplies are yet to return to normal through the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has also issued a fresh threat to keep the transport channel blocked. Take a look at major news developments happening today:

1. Assembly Elections Voting: Three Indian states - Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are voting today after weeks of high-decibel poll campaign. Polling will cover 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5pm. The results will be declared on May 4. Meanwhile, campaigning continues for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

2. Israel’s fresh strike against Lebanon has stirred the regional tensions once again, with Iran taking a stringent view of the incident following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked the United States to choose between a ceasefire or continued war via Israel. He said that Lebanon is part of the ceasefire. However, US Vice President JD Vance said that Iran would be dumb to let peace talks fall apart over Israel’s attack on Lebanon. He said that the US never said that Lebanon is part of the ceasefire agreement.

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3. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be on an official visit of Mauritius and the UAE from today. In the first leg of his tour, Jaishankar will visit Mauritius to participate in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. He will also deliver the keynote address at the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. On the sidelines, Jaishankar is expected to hold discussions with his counterparts from other participating nations. The EAM will also meet the leadership of Mauritius and review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

4. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea on April 9-10. The visit signals efforts by both countries to revitalise ties. Chinese ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with North Korea and enhance exchanges and cooperation.5.

5. After Iran’s cluster bomb success against Israel, North Korea has now conducted tests to validate its key missile technologies. North Korea test-fired a cluster-bomb warhead of a tactical ballistic missile ?and an electromagnetic weapon system this week, said its state media KCNA. The other tests included electromagnetic weapon systems, carbon fibre bombs, and a ?mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system.

6. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has appreciated India's achievement in attaining criticality of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu. The landmark step marks a significant advancement in the country's indigenous nuclear programme and its pursuit of long-term energy sustainability. In a post on his official X account on Wednesday, Grossi described it as a key step forward in fuel sustainability and the future of nuclear energy.

7. Following the US-Iran ceasefire talks, Asian share markets displayed a more sober mood on ?Thursday. While the oil prices dropped to around $92-94 per barrel following the ceasefire announcements, soon after Israel attacked Lebanon, the prices went up to $97-98 per barrel. Indian stock markets - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty performed well on Thursday, recording a decent surge.

8. Alexa Demie skipped her signature sharp eyeliner for a fresh, barefaced look at the Euphoria Season Three premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Her no-makeup makeup style leaned into ’90s glam. It featured soft stone-toned shadow on the lids and creases, curled lashes without liner, cool-toned contour, and a hint of blush. The look echoed the show’s evolving aesthetic, where Euphoria continues to shape bold yet minimal beauty trends. Euphoria is a popular TV drama series on HBO that explores the lives of high school students dealing with issues like identity, relationships, addiction, and social media.

9. 'Back To The Future' actor Michael J. Fox is alive and doing well, despite a viral death hoax that recently spread online. The Hollywood actor’s representatives clarified that he remains in good health after a misleading post caused confusion about his condition.

10. IPL 2026: In the Indian Premier League cricket match, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants this evening. Last night, the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capital match saw a thrilling contest as the GT managed to win by just a run.