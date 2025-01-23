'In Next 5 Years...': Kejriwal Vows To Eliminate Unemployment In Delhi In Run-Up To Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a bold promise to tackle unemployment in Delhi, pledging to provide jobs to the youth and eliminate unemployment over the next five years.

Speaking at a public address, Kejriwal em phasized the importance of employment as his government’s top priority in the upcoming term. "In the next five years, my priority will be to provide as much employment as possible. Our team is already working on the planning, and I hope that within five years, we will eliminate unemployment in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal expressed concern about the growing issue of educated youth struggling to find jobs. "It saddens me that our children, despite being educated, are sitting at home looking for jobs. Often, these children fall into bad company and get involved in crime, from which it becomes difficult to bring them back," he stated.

Acknowledging the suffering of families due to unemployment, he reiterated that creating jobs would be his government’s main focus, alongside ongoing work in areas like education, healthcare, electricity, water, and infrastructure.

Kejriwal credited his "very good team" of experienced leaders for taking on the challenge of eradicating unemployment. He listed key team members, including Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Jasmin Shah, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who have been tasked with developing a comprehensive plan.

“We have a very good team—educated and committed people. I have assigned them the task of figuring out how to eliminate unemployment in Delhi. We are working on this planning," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal highlighted his government’s achievements over the last decade in areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, water supply, roads, and metro services. Under AAP’s leadership, Delhi witnessed sweeping victories in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, where the party won 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, respectively.

In stark contrast, the Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled to make a comeback, failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections. The BJP, despite being the primary opposition, managed to win only three and eight seats in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with counting scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates will compete for the 70 assembly seats.